Erica Campbell Talks About The Christmas Tradition She Stole From Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell Talks About The Christmas Tradition She Stole From Her Husband

1 day ago

As Christmas nears, the excitement is building! Erica Campbell opens up about her favorite family Christmas tradition, which she says she actually “stole” from her husband. It entails some early-rising children, delicious food and over one hundred relatives!

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this sweet story in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

