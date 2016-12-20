Ericaism: There’s Still Some Time To Get It Right [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that there is still time to get it right. It’s never too late to apologize or repent. Erica explains that she likes to go to sleep with a clear consciousness, and the way to do that is to always give yourself the chance to make things right. That “it is what it is” attitude isn’t always the best.

It’s never too late to rectify the things that you don’t feel too great about. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

