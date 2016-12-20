Get Up Erica
Ericaism: It’s The Little Foxes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that it’s the little foxes that destroy the vine. When big, positive things are about to happen for us, she explains, a bunch of little, negative things start to happen to distract us from getting our hands on the blessing that’s about to come down.

Erica explains how we can remain focused on the task at hand, instead of letting ourselves get carried away with the negativity floating around. Though they may be little, these negative things have the power to totally bring us down. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on this topic in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

