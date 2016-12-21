GRIFF’s Prayer: The Petty Prayer Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF opens up to God about his pettiness. He explains that he tends to retaliate in a petty manner when he doesn’t get his way, or feels wronged by others.
He knows he’s not alone in his pettiness, either. So he decides to dedicate this prayer to all the petty people out there. Check out the exclusive video above, or the audio player below, to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Over-Staying Guests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bootleggers Are Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Kirk Franklin’s Free Gospel Showcase
24 photos Launch gallery
Kirk Franklin’s Free Gospel Showcase
1. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 1 of 24
2. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 2 of 24
3. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 3 of 24
4. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 4 of 24
5. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 5 of 24
6. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 6 of 24
7. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 7 of 24
8. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 8 of 24
9. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 9 of 24
10. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 10 of 24
11. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 11 of 24
12. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 12 of 24
13. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 13 of 24
14. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 14 of 24
15. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 15 of 24
16. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 16 of 24
17. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 17 of 24
18. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 18 of 24
19. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 19 of 24
20. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 20 of 24
21. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 21 of 24
22. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 22 of 24
23. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 23 of 24
24. 2015 Allstate Tom Joyner Family ReunionSource:Rance Elgin 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours