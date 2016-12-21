Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: The Petty Prayer Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

Erica Campbell
0 reads
Leave a comment


In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF opens up to God about his pettiness. He explains that he tends to retaliate in a petty manner when he doesn’t get his way, or feels wronged by others.

He knows he’s not alone in his pettiness, either. So he decides to dedicate this prayer to all the petty people out there. Check out the exclusive video above, or the audio player below, to hear more in this hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Over-Staying Guests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bootleggers Are Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]



Kirk Franklin’s Free Gospel Showcase

24 photos Launch gallery

Kirk Franklin’s Free Gospel Showcase

Continue reading Kirk Franklin’s Free Gospel Showcase

Kirk Franklin’s Free Gospel Showcase


 

 

GRIFF'S prayer , party , petty , prayer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 3 weeks ago
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 4 weeks ago
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 1 month ago
BET Celebrates Barack & Michelle Obama
 1 month ago
Officer In Philando Castile Fatal Shooting Charged With…
 1 month ago
Reid Urges Trump To Drop White Nationalist From Cabinet
 1 month ago
NEWS ROUNDUP: Derrick Rose Seeks Damages Against Rape…
 1 month ago
Ben Carson Turns Down Trump Cabinet Position
 1 month ago
Obama Carefully Avoids Criticizing Trump At Press Conference
 1 month ago
Rev. Jackson On Threats Posed By A Trump…
 1 month ago