Faith Walking: Giving Beyond Where You Are [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her long-established habit of giving. She discusses giving to the ministry at events, and recalls an event where the speaker was preaching about giving beyond where you are; giving in your faith. An example of this would be writing checks based off of what you want to make, not just based off of your current income.

Erica explains that once she started giving in that fashion, she felt the blessings in her life just multiply. Check out the exclusive video above- or the audio player below -to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

