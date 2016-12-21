Faith Walking: Giving Beyond Where You Are [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about her long-established habit of giving. She discusses giving to the ministry at events, and recalls an event where the speaker was preaching about giving beyond where you are; giving in your faith. An example of this would be writing checks based off of what you want to make, not just based off of your current income.
Erica explains that once she started giving in that fashion, she felt the blessings in her life just multiply. Check out the exclusive video above- or the audio player below -to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Lose Your Pieces [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: Satan’s Trick Is Sowing A Seed Of Doubt [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s The Little Things That Destroy Us [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
99 photos Launch gallery
1. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
1 of 99
2. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
2 of 99
3. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
3 of 99
4. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
4 of 99
5. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
5 of 99
6. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
6 of 99
7. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
7 of 99
8. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
8 of 99
9. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
9 of 99
10. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
10 of 99
11. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
11 of 99
12. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
12 of 99
13. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
13 of 99
14. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
14 of 99
15. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
15 of 99
16. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
16 of 99
17. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
17 of 99
18. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
18 of 99
19. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
19 of 99
20. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
20 of 99
21. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
21 of 99
22. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
22 of 99
23. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
23 of 99
24. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
24 of 99
25. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
25 of 99
26. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
26 of 99
27. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
27 of 99
28. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
28 of 99
29. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
29 of 99
30. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
30 of 99
31. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
31 of 99
32. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
32 of 99
33. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
33 of 99
34. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
34 of 99
35. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
35 of 99
36. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
36 of 99
37. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
37 of 99
38. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
38 of 99
39. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
39 of 99
40. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
40 of 99
41. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
41 of 99
42. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
42 of 99
43. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
43 of 99
44. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
44 of 99
45. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
45 of 99
46. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
46 of 99
47. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
47 of 99
48. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
48 of 99
49. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
49 of 99
50. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
50 of 99
51. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
51 of 99
52. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
52 of 99
53. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
53 of 99
54. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
54 of 99
55. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
55 of 99
56. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
56 of 99
57. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
57 of 99
58. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
58 of 99
59. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
59 of 99
60. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
60 of 99
61. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
61 of 99
62. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
62 of 99
63. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
63 of 99
64. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
64 of 99
65. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
65 of 99
66. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
66 of 99
67. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
67 of 99
68. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
68 of 99
69. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
69 of 99
70. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
70 of 99
71. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
71 of 99
72. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
72 of 99
73. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
73 of 99
74. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
74 of 99
75. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
75 of 99
76. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
76 of 99
77. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
77 of 99
78. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
78 of 99
79. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
79 of 99
80. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
80 of 99
81. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
81 of 99
82. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
82 of 99
83. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
83 of 99
84. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
84 of 99
85. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
85 of 99
86. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
86 of 99
87. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
87 of 99
88. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
88 of 99
89. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
89 of 99
90. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
90 of 99
91. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
91 of 99
92. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
92 of 99
93. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
93 of 99
94. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
94 of 99
95. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
95 of 99
96. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
96 of 99
97. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
97 of 99
98. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
98 of 99
99. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion
99 of 99