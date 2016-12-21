Ericaism: Erica Campbell Shares The Advice Heavy D Gave Her About Discipline [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about combatting the urge to procrastinate. She says she connects procrastination with laziness and failure, and therefore tries to take her work so seriously that she steers away from the temptation to procrastinate. She makes sure she plans things, and surrounds herself with disciplined people who can help her stay on track. And most importantly, she makes sure she stays disciplined herself.

She recalls the advice that the late Heavy D gave her that snapped her into shape: “You’re only going to go as far as your discipline will take you.” Click on the player above for hear more in this exclusive video- or check out the audio player below -from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

