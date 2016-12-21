Faith Walking: When You’re In Your Feelings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell speaks directly to those who are “always in they feelings.” She explains that such a phrase, when you say it to someone else, never really communicates how you’re actually feeling? Is it anger, hurt, sadness?

It’s important, Erica Campbell says, for us to be able to communicate our feelings specifically and clearly, in order to get to the bottom of the issue at hand. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

