Walmart Tweaks Hours On Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve will get its start a few hours earlier for Walmart workers this year, as the nation’s largest retailer announced it will close at 6 p.m. this Saturday. This may be great news for Walmart employees however not for those last minute shoppers, since previously the popular store has closed at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

CNN reports that Judith McKenna, chief operating officer for Walmart’s U.S. unit explained the decision by saying:

“Our associates work hard all year to make this holiday season special for our customers, and we truly appreciate what they do every day. We also know that getting home on Christmas Eve to spend time with families is important. That’s why this year we’ll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.”

In the past, Walmart has received backlash for kicking off its holiday sales season with “Black Friday” offers at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, which requires employees to come to work on the holiday. The retailer has also been taking steps to improve its work environment, by raising the wages of over 1 million employees at U.S. stores and changing their scheduling protocol to give workers more regular hours.

